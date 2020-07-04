COVID-19 Reopening Roundup: COVID-19 Raging On Death Row; No Singing At California Churches; Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests PositiveThe tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know -- KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area -- will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.