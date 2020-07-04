MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Authorities released surveillance photos of a van that hit and injured a 7-year-old boy on a scooter Thursday afternoon in Martinez.
The boy was riding on Vine Avenue between Leslie and Merle avenues when he was hit by a white van, sometime between 3:48 and 3:56 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The van left the scene and the boy was taken by helicopter with major injuries. He is in stable condition, the CHP said in a social media post.
A black-and-white surveillance photo released by the CHP shows the van, and a second color photo shows a similar vehicle also captured on surveillance video in the area.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP at (925)646-4980 and leave your information for investigating Officer Garduno.
