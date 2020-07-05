Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the San Francisco Bayview neighborhood that left another person wounded, police said Sunday.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the child suffering from a gunshot wound late Saturday, the Chronicle reported.
The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.
A second male victim, whose age was not released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that police described as non-life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.