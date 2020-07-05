COVID-19 Reopenings:What's Open July 4th Weekend By County In Bay Area
Filed Under:Bayview District, Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicid, San Francisco News, SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the San Francisco Bayview neighborhood that left another person wounded, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the child suffering from a gunshot wound late Saturday, the Chronicle reported.

The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.

A second male victim, whose age was not released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that police described as non-life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.

