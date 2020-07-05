SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Giants Star Buster Posey Uncertain He Will Play In COVID-19 Shortened Season

SAN FRANCISCO — As the San Francisco Giants gathered Saturday for a pre-season workout, the team’s star catcher Buster Posey was still on the fence over whether he will play in Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 shortened season. While he took part in the socially distanced workout, he said it will make up his mind over the next few weeks. “I just really think there’s no way we can give a hard line answer one way or another to what this is going to look like a week from now much less two months from now,” the six-time All-Star said. Read More

Coronavirus Closures Leave Coastside Beaches Eerily Deserted on Fourth of July

HALF MOON BAY — Two coastside towns that rely heavily on tourism are turning visitors away this holiday weekend due to an uptick in coronavirus cases across the state. Pacifica and Half Moon Bay closed off their beaches and associated parking lots to keep people out. Parking along Highway 1 in the two cities was also prohibited. “The best way we know how for folks to be safe right now is to not congregate in large groups,” said Pacifica mayor Deirdre Martin. “The more alcohol goes into somebody’s system, they seem to get looser, generally speaking. And people let their guard down, take their masks off,” said Half Moon Bay mayor Adam Eisen. Read More

Marin County Beaches See Lighter-Than-Normal Holiday Crowds on Saturday

STINSON BEACH — As one of relatively few beaches in California that was easy to get to on Saturday, Stinson Beach in Marin County was expected to be jam-packed. A lot of people did show up but it wasn’t the problem it might have appeared to be. “If you look down the beach you see how incredibly crowded it was,” said Jessica Tracy from Berkeley. “We were sort of giving ourselves a pat on the back for being more safe. But, once you go down there, you see that it’s also equally spread out.” It’s actually a trick of the eye. Objects seen from a distance appear to be closer together so it seemed like everyone was right on top of each other. But the truth was, despite being a large gathering by pandemic standards, for the most part, people were trying pretty hard, and doing a pretty good job, of keeping their distance. Read More

Fifth San Quentin Death Row Inmate Dies During Prison COVID-19 Outbreak

SAN QUENTIN — While California has not executed a death row inmate since 2006, an out-of-control COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin State Prison may have contributed to the death of a fifth condemned inmate on Saturday. To date, more than 1,300 prisoners and 120 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the state prison in Marin County. Among those who have fallen victims to the deadly illness have been San Quentin’s aging population on death row. On Saturday, Dewayne Michael Carey, 59, died at an outside hospital from what appear to be complications related to COVID-19. An exact cause of death has not yet been determined. Read More

California Woos In-State Travelers Stuck At Home Due To COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — Californians starved for travel aren’t welcome in New York and can’t even land in Europe because of the surging coronavirus outbreak in their home state so they are being wooed by local tourism boards promising safe and clean lodging, dining and sightseeing in a bid to boost their devastated economies. Sonoma County’s tourism bureau rolled out its “Life Opens Up” campaign this week, aimed at people within an easy drive of California’s San Francisco Bay Area wine country. Visit Santa Cruz County also launched an advertising campaign this week, inviting people to “Let’s Cruz Again” even as it reminded visitors to wear a mask. Read More

San Francisco Officials Shut Down Illegal Night Club

SAN FRANCISCO — An underground nightclub has been shut down in violation of a public health order requiring bars and nightclubs to remain closed to slow transmission of COVID-19, City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Police Chief William Scott said. SFPD officers from the Tactical Unit and Bayview station shut down the illegal club at 1610 Armstrong Ave. after Herrera secured a civil inspection and abatement warrant from a judge on Thursday. Officers confiscated four gambling machines, 50 barstools, a pool table, fog machine and other nightclub equipment. The City Attorney’s Office surveilled the site on the nights of June 26 and 27, when multiple people dressed in evening attire were seen entering the building that had loud music. Read More

Marin County Placed On California COVID-19 Watch List

SAN RAFAEL — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that Marin County has been added to the list of California counties that are being closely monitored for increased COVID-19 activity. Marin joins Contra Costa and Santa Clara as the San Francisco Bay Area counties on the list. The California Department of Public Health created the watch list of counties as the COVID-19 situation has changed significantly

over recent days such as a spike in confirmed cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks in congregate settings, or an increase in community

transmission in workplaces. Read More