MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning near Anderson Lake east of Morgan Hill overnight forced evacuations early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The Cal Fire Santa Clara unit first tweeted about the brush fire burning southeast of Anderson Lake just after midnight.
Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire off East Dunne Rd near Anderson Lake (Santa Clara Co.). Fire is currently 30 acres burning in grass and brush. Additional resources are en route. #ParkFire pic.twitter.com/NwDU6ZItXr
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020
The so-called Park Fire burned 30 acres and drew a response from Cal Fire and other area departments.
As of about 1 a.m., the fire had grown to 40 acres and forced evacuations in the area of Finley Ridge Road. East Dunne Road near Anderson Lake was closed by the fire.
Residents were asked to stay away from there area. There was no word on the cause of the fire.
You must log in to post a comment.