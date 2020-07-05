COVID-19 Reopenings:What's Open July 4th Weekend By County In Bay Area
Filed Under:Anderson Lake, Cal Fire, Cal Fire SCU, Evacuations, Morgan Hill, Wildfire

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning near Anderson Lake east of Morgan Hill overnight forced evacuations early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Santa Clara unit first tweeted about the brush fire burning southeast of Anderson Lake just after midnight.

The so-called Park Fire burned 30 acres and drew a response from Cal Fire and other area departments.

As of about 1 a.m., the fire had grown to 40 acres and forced evacuations in the area of Finley Ridge Road. East Dunne Road near Anderson Lake was closed by the fire.

Residents were asked to stay away from there area. There was no word on the cause of the fire.

