MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning up a steep hillside near Anderson Lake east of Morgan Hill continue to grow overnight to 200 acres early Sunday as firefighters attempted to halt its advance on Finley Ridge.

Calfire spokesman Chuck Caroll told KPIX that 15-20 homes were being threatened and the residents evacuated.

“We are fully engaged in structure protection along Finley Road,” he said. “The fire is moving uphill in steep terrain…We are attempting to keep the fire from crossing Finley Ridge.”

Carroll said 911 calls starting coming in around 11 p.m. reporting a vegetation fire burning southeast of Lake Anderson. Crews quickly were dispatched to the area and had 20 engines and more than 100 firefighters on the scene.

By early Sunday, the fire was 20 percent contained.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire off East Dunne Rd near Anderson Lake (Santa Clara Co.). Fire is currently 30 acres burning in grass and brush. Additional resources are en route. #ParkFire pic.twitter.com/NwDU6ZItXr — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020

Twitter user Matt Chin posted a dramatic image of the fire at about 12:45 a.m.

Cousin sent me this…mountain on fire near Morgan Hill and Anderson Lake, rumored to be caused by fireworks. Stay safe if you near there plz! #MorganHill #AndersonLake pic.twitter.com/5m95nBN1UO — Matt Chin (@mattchinni) July 5, 2020

Residents were asked to stay away from there area and gathered at an evacuation center set up at Live Oak High School. There was no word on the cause of the fire.

Air tankers and helicopters joined the fight at sunrise Sunday morning. Carroll said the hope was the air support would help firefighters contain the blaze before winds kicked up as they are forecast to do later Sunday or changed directions.