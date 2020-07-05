STOCKTON (CBS Sacramento) — Crews on Sunday battled a fire in Stockton that authorities said has already burned multiple homes and caused evacuations.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started in the 2300 block of Cemetery Lane near the Rural Cemetery in Stockton. The Stockton fire department said the fire impacted homes in the area of Berkeley Avenue and Stanford Avenue.

Evacuations were issued for Taft and Marshall avenues and Stanford and College avenues but the Taft and Marshall evacuations were later lifted as the blaze continued through Sunday afternoon. Tents were made available for the evacuees who were taken to a bowling alley on West Lane.

Authorities are working with The Red Cross and Cal OES to find temporary shelter for those displaced.

The sheriff’s office said PG&E is working to restore power in the area and residents may be able to return to their homes by midnight.

