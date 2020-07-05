Comments
CALISTOGA (CBS SF) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter in the geologically active Geysers area of northern Sonoma County, rattled homes in Calistoga, Healdsburg and Middletown Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS said the quake struck at 9:41 a.m. two miles northwest of the Geysers and just south of Clear Lake just as many local residents were sitting down for breakfast.
According to the agency’s tracking, residents in Calistoga, Hearldsburg, Kelseyville and Middletown felt the quake the strongest.
Woke up thanks to a 4.0 shaker in the Geysers! 😬 #earthquake #sonoma
— Sarah Stierch (@Sarah_Stierch) July 5, 2020
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
