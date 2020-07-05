DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A paraglider collided with a steep cliff along the Daly City coast Sunday, suffering serious injuries that required him to be rescued by a helicopter, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said they received a call Sunday asking for helicopter assistance after the paraglider had crashed into the cliff and firefighters ropes were not long enough to reach him.
The accident took place at Mussel Rock along the rugged San Mateo County coastline.
The CHP helicopter lowered a CHP paramedic to the scene to assist the injured the paraglider, who was placed in rescue equipment and hoisted 65 feet to the chopper.
The paraglider was then flown to an ambulance and quickly transported to a local trauma center. The paraglider’s condition was not immediately known.
You must log in to post a comment.