FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire burning in Fairfield early Monday evening is threatening homes in the area of Mountain Meadow Drive, according to authorities.

The fire burning near Link Road on Nelson Hill in Fairfield started around 4:40 p.m., according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

The Fairfield Fire Department said about 30 homes on Scotch Pine Court, Early Amber Court and Sierra Court were evacuated. Businesses on Central Place were also evacuated or notified.

Link Road between Cordelia Road and Pittman Road and Cordelia Road between Link Road and Thomason Lane are currently closed.

As of about 6:15 p.m., the fire had burned 60 acres. Cal Fire is providing air support to firefighters on the ground.

So far, no homes have been damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Fairfield Fire.

Video from Chopper 5 showed residents in their backyards trying to keep fire from getting close to their homes with garden hoses.

KPIX 5 is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as information becomes available.