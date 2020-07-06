MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Martinez man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of brandishing a loaded firearm and possession of a loaded and concealed weapon after an argument with another person at the “Black Lives Matter” mural downtown, Martinez police said.

Police arrested Joseph Osuna shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, shortly after he got into an argument with another person at the mural site, on Court Street in front of the Justice Wakefield Taylor Courthouse.

ALSO READ: Vandals Deface Martinez ‘Black Lives Matter’ Street Mural

Witnesses told police Osuna yelled, “All lives matter” as he drove past the mural. Police said Osuna then stopped, got out of his vehicle and started arguing with one person in a group at the mural site. During the argument, police said, Osuna brandished a .22 caliber revolver at that person. Police later found that revolver to be loaded.

“Fortunately, an officer was in that area, and a citizen flagged the officer down and was able to point out the suspect,” said police Sgt. Steve Gaul.

Officers then stopped Osuna’s vehicle about a block away.

Osuna was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility, about two blocks from the mural site, on suspicion of brandishing a loaded firearm and

possession of a loaded and concealed weapon. He remained in custody Sunday night.

The “Black Lives Matter” mural was just painted Saturday by dozens of volunteers on a block-long section of Court Street in front of the

courthouse.

The new mural has already received national attention, with a viral video made Saturday afternoon of a woman and a man trying to cover up

part of the mural by applying black paint. Those people were chased away after a short time, and the mural was quickly restored. Police are searching for that pair.