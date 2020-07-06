SIERRA COUNTY (KPIX) – Deputies were investigating two bizarre attacks in Tahoe National Forest that killed a Danville doctor, injured 2 others, and sent the victim’s son running lost in the forest for more than 30 hours.
In one attack, Friday, deputies say two victims were shot and able to get to the hospital.
The other attack unfolded unfolded Friday afternoon while Dr. Ari Gershman and his son Jack were off-roading in a remote part of northwestern Sierra County, near Downieville.
Gershman was hit by gunfire and his son fled into the forest.
Crews spent the next 24 hours looking for the teenager.
Friends of the family started a GoFundMe page for Gershman that describes him as a pulmonary doctor who “died doing what he loved with his son in an area he had hoped to retire in one day.”. He leaves behind a wife and three children
The sheriff’s office confirms they have arrested a suspect responsible for both attacks, but they have not released his identity, or a motive.
