FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fire crews from Fremont and Alameda County are at the scene of a brush fire in Coyote Hills Regional Park Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The so-called Patterson Fire is burning off of Patterson Ranch Road in the park and has grown to approximately 40 acres, according to a tweet by the Fremont Fire Department.
Fremont & Alameda County firefighters and the @EBRPD helicopter are on scene of a vegetation fire off of Patterson Ranch Rd in the area of Coyote Hills Regional Park. The fire is approx 40 acres. Residual smoke is traveling throughout Fremont, Union City & Newark. #PattersonFire pic.twitter.com/AttnIatxoO
— Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) July 6, 2020
Firefighters requested assistance from the East Bay Regional Parks District helicopter shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters were reporting diminished smoke and appeared to be making progress on the fire as of 2:45 p.m.
Residual smoke is traveling throughout Fremont, Union City and Newark.
You must log in to post a comment.