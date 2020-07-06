CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Coyote Hills Regional Park, Fremont, Patterson Fire

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fire crews from Fremont and Alameda County are at the scene of a brush fire in Coyote Hills Regional Park Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The so-called Patterson Fire is burning off of Patterson Ranch Road in the park and has grown to approximately 40 acres, according to a tweet by the Fremont Fire Department.

Firefighters requested assistance from the East Bay Regional Parks District helicopter shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters were reporting diminished smoke and appeared to be making progress on the fire as of 2:45 p.m.

Residual smoke is traveling throughout Fremont, Union City and Newark.

Comments