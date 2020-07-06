SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man late Sunday night in San Francisco’s Bayview District.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Giants Drive just after 11 p.m., police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The city’s medical examiner’s office had not released the victim’s name as of Monday morning.
Police did not release a description of the suspect or suspects in the shooting and are continuing to investigate the homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.