SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Citing a surge in new cases, Marin County health officials Monday shutdown indoor dining at local restaurants as they paused the pace of business reopenings during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday, Marin has had 1,311 confirmed coronavirus cases since mid-March. Seventy patients were hospitalized and 19 have died.

The order — which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday — means indoor dining will not be allowed for a minimum of three weeks in Marin because of the ongoing public health emergency. The mandatory closure comes only one week after restaurants were allowed to offer inside seating for the first time since March.

Outdoor seating and take-out service remain allowed at restaurants as long as public health precautions are taken. The California Department of Public Health is forming strike teams to help patrol restaurants and other businesses that refuse to comply with COVID-19 safety measures.

On July 2, Marin was added to the watch list of California counties that were being closely monitored for increased COVID-19 activity. Three consecutive days of statistical unimprovement meant the state health officials could shut down a segment of the economy or instigate a new virus containment.

“Now is the time for us to buckle down and be vigilant about adhering to key aspects of the shelter-in-place order,” said Dr. Lisa Santora, Marin County Deputy Public Health Officer. “Wearing facial coverings, adhering to social bubble guidelines, and practicing social distancing are among those aspects. We’ve made gradual steps forward, and without our continued vigilance we will be forced to shut down portions of our economy again.”