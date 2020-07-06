SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco and Oakland top a new national report listing cities most impacted by gentrification and cultural displacement.
According to the report published by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), a combined entry for San Francisco and Oakland took the title of most intensely gentrified urban area in America during 2013-2017.
The report focused on data related to income, home value and education level.
It used census information to rank cities during a five-year period ending in 2017. Denver, Boston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans rounded out the top five areas on the list.
“NCRC once again found that gentrification and displacement was highly concentrated, and that most low-income neighborhoods, and the vast majority of cities, continued to deal with a chronic lack of investment,” a statement in the report’s executive summary read.
San Jose also made the list, coming in eighth. The report can be found at the NCRC website.
