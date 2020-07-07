GILROY (CBS SF) – Smoke from the Crews Fire has prompted an air quality advisory extension from health officials.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Tuesday the advisory, covering the South Bay, Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy, through Wednesday, July 8.
Smoke from the fire burning east of Gilroy is blowing southeast of the Santa Clara Valley, into San Benito County.
Residents who can smell smoke are advised to stay inside and close windows and doors, if possible.
“If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure,” said the announcement.
Elderly people, children, and those with respiratory illnesses are most impacted.
As of 5 p.m., Tuesday, the Crews Fire had spread to 5,400 acres and was 20 percent contained.
You must log in to post a comment.