PHILADELPHIA (CBS Philly) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is apologizing after sharing posts supporting anti-Semitism on his social media page. Jackson posted a video on Instagram Tuesday shortly after the Eagles released a statement saying they were “disappointed” in the wide receiver.

“I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone,” Jackson said. “I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

The Eagles called Jackson’s posts “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.”

“We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts,” the tweet read. “Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn and grow.”

Jackson was drafted by the Eagles in 2008 after spending his collegiate career at the University of California, Berkeley. In his decade-plus NFL career, he also played for Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

• READ MORE From CBS Philly