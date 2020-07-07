Comments
OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A grass fire burning in eastern Contra Costa County prompted evacuations in the city of Oakley Tuesday afternoon before the fire was controlled.
The fire was burning near the Summer Lake neighborhood of Oakley in the area of Sandmound Boulevard and East Cypress Road.
An alert from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. indicated there were evacuations in the area of Summer Lake and Sandmound Blvd. The area is just south of Bethel Island.
Immediate Evacuation in Oakley near Summerlake and Sandmound due to fire. Go to https://t.co/eyxYXfjkhP
— Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) July 7, 2020
By 2:45 p.m. the all-clear was given and residents were allowed to return home.
