SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed Tuesday morning that the state had approved the county’s variance application, allowing outdoor dining to continue and a number of new business sectors to reopen on July 13.

The approval from state officials was for the variance that county officials had applied for when issuing a new health order on July 2nd. The new order will allow for the reopening of hair and nail salons, massage therapy and other body care services and gyms for the first time since the pandemic started. Small gatherings will also be allowed.

“As a result, outdoor dining can continue in Santa Clara County,” health officials said in the statement issued Tuesday morning. “This also means that the new local Health Order announced by the Public Health Officer last week, which puts in place across-the-board risk reduction measures, will now go into effect on Monday, July 13th. ”

The county posted about the variance approval on Twitter.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted his thanks to state officials for granting the variance.

Over the past week, there was growing confusion and fear among restaurant owners in the South Bay who were caught in a battle between the state and the county over outdoor dining.

A Santa Clara county spokesperson said Monday that outdoor dining will still be allowed just three days after state agents unexpectedly visited several restaurants and told owners the county had not received approval for dining al fresco.

More information about the county’s Risk Reduction Order can be found available at www.sccgov.org/cv19.

The county also issued a reminder that all businesses, including those currently opened, must submit updated Social Distancing protocols by Monday, July 13 at www.covid19prepared.org.