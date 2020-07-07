VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – A 49-year-old Fairfield man was arrested for allegedly firing a shotgun after he had been confronted for looking into a bedroom window from the backyard of a home in Vacaville late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to the 300 block of Cascade Drive on a report of a man firing a shotgun in the street.

Investigators learned that the suspect, Mario Frutos-Velazques, was confronted for allegedly looking into the bedroom window and left but threatened to return with a gun, according to police.

About an hour later, the report came in about someone shooting a shotgun in the street, and officers took Frutos-Velazques into custody during a traffic stop on Elmira Road after seeing him driving away from the area.

Officers found a stolen shotgun and handgun in the vehicle.

Frutos-Velazques was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of multiple weapons offenses and driving under the influence, according to police.

