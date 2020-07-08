SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – The San Francisco 49ers have announced options for season ticketholders this upcoming season in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement on the team’s website posted Wednesday, people with season tickets will be able to roll over 2020 season payments to the 2021 season or opt-out for a full refund. The team has already suspended collecting 2020 payments for those on the monthly payment plan.

“Season ticket privileges will continue for all members in 2021 without impacting account seniority or current seat location, regardless of their selection for this season,” the 49ers said.

Members of the season ticket program will also receive access to possibly buy single game tickets for games in 2020, if officials allow fans to attend. Ticketholders who elect to roll over payments would have preferred access. Meanwhile, it remains uncertain if fans would be allowed at 49ers games when the new season begins.

Due to the likelihood of reduced capacity at the 68,500 seat venue, the team stressed that “ticket availability is not guaranteed for any member this season.” A list of Frequently Asked Questions on the team’s website said the exact capacity would be “determined by governmental regulation.” It was unclear if fans would be allowed to tailgate or be subject to temperature checks upon entering the stadium.

Levi’s Stadium is in Santa Clara County, which was among the first jurisdictions in the country to ban large scale events back in March as the coronavirus spread.

State officials have yet to announce when sporting events with fans in attendance would again be allowed. According to the state’s Resilience Roadmap, sports with fans in attendance are not allowed until Stage 4 of reopening, which does not appear to be imminent as California is dealing with a rising number of COVID-19 cases.