SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted she was awaiting test results, Wednesday, after learning she attended the same event as “an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.” She did not indicate where the event was.
Today, I was informed that recently I attended an event that was also attended by an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Following consultation with the Department of Public Health, I’ve taken a COVID-19 test and am waiting for the results.
— London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020
The mayor says she is working with the Department of Public Health and awaiting her results.
