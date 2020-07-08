Social Justice LinksHow To Contribute - List Of Local, National Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Mayor London Breed, Test

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted she was awaiting test results, Wednesday, after learning she attended the same event as “an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.” She did not indicate where the event was.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The mayor says she is working with the Department of Public Health and awaiting her results.

Comments