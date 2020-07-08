GILROY (CBS SF) — A thick layer of cool, foggy coastal weather aided the hundreds of firefighers battling the Crews Fire near Gilroy in in halting the wildfire’s advance and increasing containment to 60 percent overnight.
Cal Fire said the acerage remains at 5,400 acres but that containment had grown to 60 percent.
“Crews worked overnight building new containment lines,” fire officials said in a press release Wednesday morning. “Mop and removal of hazard trees will continue where control lines have been completed. Challenging terrain has the potential to create additional fire growth. Deep marine layers in the morning and the overnight will provide favorable firefighting conditions.”
The foggy conditions will not linger long Wednesday morning so the air battle against the fire can continue.
The fire was initially reported at 1:52 p.m. Sunday near Crews Road and Sunlit Oaks Court, prompting evacuations from state Highway 152
north to Gilroy Hot Springs and southeast to Prunedale Avenue.
Those evacuations remain in place, but an evacuation center set up at the Gilroy Senior Center has been closed. Fire officials said evacuees who need housing assistance as a result of the blaze to call the American Red Cross at (866) 272-2237.
No injuries have been reported to firefighters or civilians as a result of the fire.
