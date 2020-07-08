OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County health officials announced on Wednesday they were pausing the process of lifting COVID-19 restrictions because of a rise in new confirmed cases and an increase in hospitalizations.

Alameda County has avoided being placed on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s watchlist for monitoring the escalation of virus spread, but health officials said they still need to adjust their reopening time line.

“We are concerned by the increase in local cases, disproportionate impact on communities of color, local impact of the outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, and the alarming disease trends we see in counties that have opened at a faster rate,” county officials said in a news release. “This week and next will be critical for assessing the impact of activities authorized to resume in Alameda County on June 19th, and we will continue to closely monitor our data to inform next steps regarding reopening.”

The county has the largest number of confirmed cases during the outbreak in the San Francisco Bay Area. There have been 7,245 confirmed cases and 142 deaths.

“Alameda County’s case rate per 100,000 people has increased from 63.2 to 71.1 over the past 7 days,” officials said. “Daily hospitalizations were decreasing through June 22nd, but since then we have seen a daily increase in hospitalizations.”

County officials have already been among the most cautious at allowing businesses to reopen. Only outdoor dining with social distancing, curbside food and retail pickup, instore retail with social distancing, social bubble gatherings and church services with social distancing are currently allowed within Alameda County.

“A safe reopening of businesses in our county is critical for both public health and economic recovery,” officials said.

Five factors are being weighed to guide the reopening process:

Rates of new cases and hospitalizations

Hospital inpatient bed capacity and surge capacity

Testing capacity

Disease containment capacity

Supply of personal protective equipment for health care providers

Officials said they know the restrictions have caused some dire economic situations.

“We recognize the multifaceted challenges presented by a slow reopening and are grateful for the sustained effort and sacrifices made by our residents and businesses,” they said in the release. “As the pandemic evolves, we will need to remain flexible and nimble in our response.”