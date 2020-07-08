SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Giants announced Wednesday that results from recent COVID-19 tests were negative, after delays in obtaining results promoted the suspension of workouts at Oracle Park.

According to a team statement, the negative results were from tests on players and staff conducted on July 4th. The team is expected to resume workouts at the stadium Wednesday, as Major League Baseball prepares for a coronavirus-shortened 60-game season.

OFFICIAL: #SFGiants received test results from July 4th and all are negative among players and staff. Workouts at Oracle Park will resume today. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 8, 2020

Workouts were suspended Tuesday afternoon, as the Giants became the latest MLB team that had to suspend training while waiting for results from a lab in Utah.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said some players, pitchers in particular, were able to get a workout in Tuesday morning prior to the announcement.

Kapler was hopeful of getting his club back on the field Wednesday.

“Nobody expected this to be easy and everybody is doing the best that they can,” Kapler said.

Other teams, including the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals, American League champion Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland A’s have either canceled or delayed workouts while waiting for COVID-19 test results.