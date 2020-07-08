SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — With coronavirus cases spiking across the state, a new poll indicates a majority of Californians think we have been reopening too quickly.

According to the California Health Care Foundation poll, 53 percent said they felt the state was reopening too fast, a ten percent jump from a poll taken nearly three weeks ago.

The poll also found 77 percent of Californians are concerned about contracting the virus.

On Wednesday, Santa Clara County was five days away from a major re-opening. Among residents, opinions on the reopening were mixed.

Business owners were excited, stocking up on supplies and gearing up for the big day.

Meanwhile, the public remained conflicted.

In Santa Clara County starting Monday, July 13, a number of businesses will be able to reopen for the first time in months, including nail salons, hair salons, massage parlors, barber shops and gyms.

The businesses must submit a safety plan to the county.

Groups of 20 people will be allowed to gather indoors, while groups of up to 60 will be allowed outdoors.

The Hispanic community in East San Jose has seen a disproportionately high number of cases.

At Penitencia Creek County Park, San Jose resident Henry Silva thinks the county needs to slow down its reopening.

“It’s too early because it’s bad. I get up early, I see the news at 5 a.m., and I see the news in the morning, and Santa Clara and Alameda; we’re doing bad,” said Silva.

While case numbers are on the rise, the county is moving away from a blanket stay at home order and relying on people taking personal responsibility for staying six feet apart and wearing masks.

“Actually, I’m still not comfortable going to any gyms or anything,” said San Jose resident Luciana Meinking.

At the campus of San Jose State, Meinking said she hopes the county is making the right decisions, and that the end of the day, it comes down to personal choice.

“But it’s also up to the individual to decide. If I don’t feel comfortable it’s also something that it’s for myself, right?” said Meinking.

In downtown Campbell, John Warren was enjoying his daily cup of coffee. He said he is looking forward to seeing his barber again.

“You know, your life’s gotta go on. So I think just be wise, but not to the point where you’re a prisoner,” said Warren.