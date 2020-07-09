ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A man who died in a shooting late Wednesday night in Antioch has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 35-year-old Dwayne Edwards.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Melissa Circle at 10:51 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot in his vehicle and found Edwards, an Antioch resident, sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.
According to police, he had pulled into a driveway when the suspect or suspects approached the vehicle and fired multiple rounds. Edwards was shot several times and was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
No arrest has been made in connection with the homicide.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884 or Detective Smith at (925) 779-6876. Anonymous tips can be called into the department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or by texting 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.