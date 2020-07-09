GILROY (CBS SF) – With favorable weather conditions overnight, firefighters made progress battling the Crews Fire burning in southern Santa Clara County.
According to Cal Fire, the fire burning north of Gilroy has scorched 5,400 acres and is 80 percent contained as of 7 a.m. Thursday. Firefighter said they took advantage of the cooler overnight temperatures to build additional control lines.
“With the anticipated hotter and drier weather conditions, firefighters will continue to work diligently today mopping up and removing hazard trees where control lines have been completed,” the agency said in a statement. “A complete damage assessment is in progress.”
Cal Fire said there are no structures that are currently threatened. All road closures and evacuations associated with the fire have been lifted.
The Crews Fire was first reported near Crews Road and Oak Spring Circle around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday. One structure was destroyed, while another structure was damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
