Frightening Wildfire Shuts Down Altamount Pass Traffic Firefighters brought a wildfire under control early Friday after a big rig crash ignited a blaze that spread along I-580 near Livermore, forcing the busy freeway to be shut down for several hours.

COVID-19 Reopening Roundup: State Deaths Set New Single-Day Record; Cases Spike Among SF General Staff; Oakland Zoo's Future In DoubtThe tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know -- KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area -- will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.