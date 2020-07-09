Social Justice LinksHow To Contribute - List Of Local, National Resources
GILROY (CBS SF) – Gilroy police arrested a transient man this week on suspicion of kidnapping, rape and attempted murder.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man and woman yelling under a bridge in the 300 block of Welburn Avenue. Officers noticed the woman calling for help and a shirtless man fleeing from the area.

The woman reported that the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Mohammed Novbakhtian, had forcibly kidnapped, raped, choked and beaten her under the bridge, according to police. Officers quickly apprehended him and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gilroy rape, kidnapping and attempted murder suspect Mohammed Novbakhtian (Gilroy Police Department)

The woman did not know Novbakhtian, police said. Officers also found that Novbakhtian was on active felony probation.

Novbakhtian was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

