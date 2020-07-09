HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Healdsburg are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night and whether two people who later showed up to separate area hospitals with gunshot wounds are connected to the case.

Officers responded at 10:52 p.m. to multiple calls about gunshots fired on Ward Street and people running or fleeing in vehicles from the area afterward, police said.

Officers located two vehicles and a boat that had been struck by gunfire, and a short time later learned that a gunshot victim had showed up at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and another went to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Both victims did not cooperate with investigators, and Healdsburg police said Thursday morning that there is currently no evidence linking them to the Wednesday night shooting.

Witnesses to the shooting mostly only reported hearing the shots fired, and the only descriptions of the vehicles seen leaving the area were that of a white passenger car and two or three black or dark-colored passenger cars, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Healdsburg police at (707) 431-3377.