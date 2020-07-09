Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Bones believed to be human remains were found Thursday afternoon in Coyote, in unincorporated San Jose.
Officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to a report of bones discovered in a creek bed near what may be a homeless encampment in the vicinity of Richmond Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard.
Sheriff’s detective and crime scene investigators at the scene say it has not been determined whether whether the bones belonged to a male or female.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact the department.
Phone: (408) 808-4431
E-mail: tips@sheriff.sccgov.org
