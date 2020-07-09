(CBS SF) – As the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants train for a coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, both teams have released their 2021 schedules in the hopes of playing a full 162-game regular season next year.

For the A’s, the 2021 campaign begins with a seven-game homestand against the Houston Astros on April 1st for a four-game series, followed by three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2021 in the Town and beyond looks a little something like this! #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/oYPSfsriWc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 9, 2020

The A’s are also set to host the Astros in May and for the final regular season home series in September.

Other notable series at the Coliseum next year include the Boston Red Sox for the 4th of July weekend. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are set to make their annual trip to Oakland during the final weekend in August.

Meanwhile, the Giants will again start their season on the road, this time with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners starting April 1st, followed by three games in San Diego against the Padres. The home opener at Oracle Park is set for April 9th against the Colorado Rockies.

It's a big week for baseball schedules! 👀2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/pVyoXUSLQf — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 9, 2020

The rival Dodgers are set to make three visits to San Francisco next year, with series on May 21st-23rd, July 27th-29th and September 3rd-5th. Giants fans could get their first in-person opportunity to see Madison Bumgarner in a Diamondbacks uniform when Arizona visits for a four-game series May 13th to 17th.

The annual Battle of the Bay will consist of two three-game series nearly two months apart. The Giants will be hosting the A’s from June 25th-27th, while the A’s are set to host the Giants from August 20th-22nd.

The 2020 season, shortened to 60 games and without fans in attendance, is set to begin later this month.