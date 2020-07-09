OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Some renters in Oakland say their building owners are putting their health at risk by inviting investors to tour their apartments. The tenants are now determined to block them.

The tenants of this apartment complex are calling it a rent strike. If anyone from the billion-dollar ownership group Mosser Capital tries to come onto the property, they will run into about two dozen protestors ready to face off and block them.

The tenants say notices posted on their doors, titled “Intent to Enter Dwelling Unit” puts them at risk for infection from the coronavirus since it claims the tenants do not have the right to refuse or deny entry.

“They want to take a tour of investors inside each and every unit in our building. Given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, this is not ok. It’s not safe,” said tenant Sabeena Shah. “There are a lot of people in this building who are medically fragile. This is a major, major health risk.”

Shah has lived here for eight years, and says Mosser raised the rents after claiming to have made upgrades.

“They charged us for a new water heater, despite never installing one, no proof of doing one, no permit, nothing,” she said.

Shah says since Mosser bought the property, tenants have received multiple buyout offers, and they have been flooded with notices.

“I think we all feel that we get noticed to death, and they inspect our apartment several times a year, well beyond what the norm is, well beyond what is required,” said Shah, who added she believes the practice is harassment.

In a statement sent to KPIX 5, a spokesperson for Mosser Capital said it would cancel the remaining inspections this week after listening to the concern of residents.

“We are continuing to work with impacted residents and properties on rent deferrals and other considerations while ensuring that enhanced cleaning protocols are in place at each property,” the statement said. “Building and apartment inspections are necessary to maintain properties, comply with local laws, and for insurance purposes. In the inspections conducted this week, visitors were required to comply with PPE protocols, and we only entered units with the full consent of residents.”