(CBS Local)- ViacomCBS announced Thursday morning that CBS and its digital streaming service, CBS All Access, are officially the new home of all UEFA soccer competition beginning this August.

The agreement between ViacomCBS and UEFA, Europe’s governing body for soccer, gives CBS the exclusive English-language television rights in the United States for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League through 2024. The deal between the two sides was originally set to begin in 2021-22 and run three years, but CBS and UEFA agreed to add the end of the 2019-20 and the full 2020-21 season to the agreement.

The UEFA Champions League is Europe’s top competition for the continent’s various top division soccer clubs featuring some of the biggest stars in the sport. The broadcast schedule for CBS will begin with the resumption of the 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League season in August and the Round of 16. Every match of the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semi-finals and Final in the tournaments will stream on CBS All Access with select matches airing on CBS Sports Network.

“This is a landmark acquisition for CBS as we add the world’s most popular sport to our extensive portfolio of marquee properties,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports in a statement. “We’re excited to be the new home of the UEFA club competitions and looking forward to showcasing the best soccer in the world with a first-class presentation serving both the passionate and casual soccer fans, starting in August. Using a multi-platform approach across our broadcast, cable and digital assets, this partnership will leverage the power of ViacomCBS and CBS Sports to elevate and grow UEFA’s reach in the United States.”

The full schedule for the August tournament will be released at a later date along with additional details regarding coverage of the tournament.