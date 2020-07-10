SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Inland temperatures in the Bay Area are expected to spike this weekend, peaking on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

While onshore winds will keep the coast cool, temperatures inland will rise into the 90s over the weekend. Afternoon highs in the interior valleys are forecast to be in the 90s to near 100 through Sunday.

As high pressure increases, temperatures are going to warm up as well. Onshore winds will help coastal areas remain cooler, but inland areas are forecast into the 80s and 90s…with far inland areas with a chance for triple digits.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/9qE3q2wpFP — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, temperatures were up three to five degrees in inland areas like Fairfield, Concord and Livermore. In the South Bay, San Jose is expected to hit 87 on Friday, while things will heat up to 96 degrees in Concord, up to nine degrees above average for this time of year.

While there have been no official warnings issued for increased fire danger due to the heat, continuing problems with brush fires in the greater Bay Area including the nearly contained Crews Fire in Gilroy and an overnight blaze at the Altamont Pass that shut down I-580 for several hours indicate that fire crews will need to be at the ready in those areas experiencing higher temps.