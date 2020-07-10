SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Castro Valley Girl Launches Facebook Fundraiser to Save Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND — A 6-year-old Castro Valley girl is trying to save the Oakland Zoo, one bracelet at a time. When young Andy Soulard heard the zoo might have to shut down permanently she took action. She donated the $5 she got from the Tooth Fairy then launched a Facebook fundraising page that has raised about $75,000 so far. Andy Soulard has been visiting the Oakland zoo since she was just a baby. Her favorite animals are tigers, warthogs and guinea hogs. She also loves riding the aerial gondola. For Andy, as well as everyone else, COVID-19 ended her zoo outings in March. If the pandemic-forced shutdown lasts too much longer, the zoo may close for good. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

San Quentin Inmate Family Members Urge Action By Newsom As Prison COVID-19 Outbreak Grows

SAN QUENTIN — Demonstrators gathered at San Quentin State Prison Thursday as the worsening coronavirus outbreak tallied still more infections. More than 1,300 inmates, about 40 percent of the entire population, have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven condemned inmates have died. Inmates’ family members, elected officials, health care providers were among those rallying outside San Quentin, immersed in a coronavirus outbreak so severe it’s putting pressure on Bay Area hospitals. “This is not about ‘Oh, they did a crime,'” said Shawanda Scott, a mother of one San Quentin inmate. “They’re humans. You do not have the right to put lives in jeopardy.” “Nothing less than the worst prison health screwup in state history,” is how Assemblymember Marc Levine of Marin County described it. Read More

Coronavirus Closure Threatens Future Of Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND — The Oakland Zoo is losing millions of dollars a month and unless something drastically changes in the financial picture, the zoo’s days, as we know them, are numbered. Inside the main gate, it’s strangely quiet and noisy at the same time; the sounds of a major zoo in financial trouble, closed now for 115 days. They forced us to close in the middle of March and by the beginning of April we were fortunate to have PPP money to help prop us up,” said Oakland Zoo President and CEO Joel Parrott. “But now, by July 1st, we ran out of our PPP federal support.” Ten percent of the staff was laid off. Cash reserves are keeping essential animal care personnel employed but sooner or later – at a million a month – that, too, will run out. Read More

San Jose Park Maintenance Crew Sent Home Due To Coronavirus Exposure

SAN JOSE — The entire maintenance crew at a large San Jose park has been quarantined because of a possible exposure to the coronavirus. Sources tell KPIX that a worker at Lake Cunningham Park tested positive for the virus and was in close contact with co-workers, possibly in violation of safety protocols. “This is the first time an entire crew has been affected this way,” said Mary Blanco, a union rep with Operating Engineers, Local 3. Blanco said workers at Lake Cunningham repeatedly raised concerns that park supervisors were not following the city’s own safety precautions. Read More

Assembly Bill Would Create State Bank To Help Local Governments, Small Businesses During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of state legislators from the Bay Area and Southern California announced Thursday the introduction of a state bill that would create a state bank capable of giving loans to local governments and small businesses during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Assemblymembers David Chiu, D-San Francisco; Ash Kalra, D-San Jose; Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland; and Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, joined members of the California Public Banking Alliance to introduce Assembly Bill 310, the Bank on California Bill. The bill would convert the state’s Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank, commonly called the IBank, into a state-run bank. The conversion would expand the state’s capacity to lend money to local governments to protect crucial services like schools and public health. The coalition of lawmakers and public banking advocates argued that establishing a state bank would reduce the reliance on large national banks and federal funding to rescue local governments. Read More

San Francisco General Hospital Sees Spike In COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Thursday confirmed a recent spike in coronavirus cases among staff since last week. The sudden surge in cases among hospital workers comes as Bay Area health officials grapple with an increasing spread of coronavirus cases among the local population. A Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson said that between June 27 and July 6, the hospital saw 15 additional COVID-19 cases among workers. The new cases brought the total number of coronavirus cases among staff at ZSFG to 45 total, an increase of 50 percent. Read More

California COVID-19 Deaths Set New Single-Day Record

SAN FRANCISCO — The State of California, once seen as a national leader in handling the coronavirus pandemic, has reported a new single-day record of deaths from COVID-19 in the state. The Department of Public Health reported 149 people died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, breaking the previous high of 115 back in April. On Tuesday, California reported 114 deaths. There have been a total of 6,711 fatalities reported among the 296,449 total coronavirus cases in the state. “Slowly over time what we’ve seen are the numbers of cases starting to creep up. The cases start to increase, the hospitalizations increase, and now we’re seeing a reflection in the number of deaths,” Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell told CNN Thursday. Read More

COVID-19 Jump Swells California Lines For Tests; Shortages Loom

SAN FRANCISCO — Before Brian Haag returned to work styling hair at Los Angeles salon last month, he wanted to ensure his clients he was not infected with coronavirus, so he booked an appointment for a test and was able to breeze through a drive-thru site at Dodger Stadium in about 10 minutes. This week, he struggled to get re-tested. Even as California conducts a record number of COVID-19 tests, a resurgence in cases has driven more people to find out if they’ve been exposed, overwhelming test sites and creating fear among officials that supplies will run low and create a bottleneck in a system that has taken months to build up. All test appointments in Los Angeles County have been booked throughout the week. Sacramento had to close testing clinics because a lab ran out of supplies. Read More

What Might A Second Stimulus Payment Look Like For You?

NEW YORK — A second stimulus payment grows more likely by the day, with coronavirus surging in many parts of the country and the fate of the economy hanging in the balance. It would be part of a broader rescue package that could include tax breaks and other incentives for businesses. The U.S. reported 60,000 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, a single-day record that helped push the overall total past three million the next day. Texas reported a record 10,000 new cases; Florida reported an additional 7,300 cases of its own. Positive test rates in 28 states exceed the five percent threshold that experts consider safe for reopening businesses. Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic Impacting Cal Fire Wildfire Preparedness As Peak Fire Season Arrives

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on California’s wildfire preparedness efforts during his press briefing on Thursday but sought to allay concerns as the state begins to reach peak fire season. The governor also said COVID-19 quarantines have substantially cut the total number of personnel available to perform front line work on wildfires. Only 94 out of 192 inmate fire crews from the Calfornia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are available because of COVID-19 infections and quarantines, said Newsom, along with a fewer number of the crews from the California Conservation Corps. Earlier this month, state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) said the transfer of inmates from San Quentin to the California Correctional Center in Susanville has now triggered an outbreak at that prison, which houses the vitally-needed inmate wildfire-fighting teams. Read More

Oakland Renters Block Visits By Property Investors Over COVID-19 Fears

OAKLAND — Some renters in Oakland say their building owners are putting their health at risk by inviting investors to tour their apartments. The tenants are now determined to block them. The tenants of this apartment complex are calling it a rent strike. If anyone from the billion-dollar ownership group Mosser Capital tries to come onto the property, they will run into about two dozen protestors ready to face off and block them. The tenants say notices posted on their doors, titled “Intent to Enter Dwelling Unit” puts them at risk for infection from the coronavirus since it claims the tenants do not have the right to refuse or deny entry. “They want to take a tour of investors inside each and every unit in our building. Given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, this is not ok. It’s not safe,” said tenant Sabeena Shah. “There are a lot of people in this building who are medically fragile. This is a major, major health risk.” Read More

San Francisco Mayor Breed, Supervisor Walton Test Negative For COVID-19 After Possible Exposure

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton both confirmed Thursday they have tested negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure. Breed tweeted about her negative test results late Thursday morning. She said she plans to take an additional test next week and thanked those who offered support since announcing her possible exposure Wednesday. Walton also confirmed that he tested negative Thursday morning in a text message to KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez. On Wednesday, Mayor Breed tweeted she was awaiting test results after learning she attended the same event as “an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.” She did not indicate where the event was. Read More

COVID-19 Cases Spike In South Lake Tahoe; County Leaders Prep For Emergency Meeting

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Coronavirus cases are spiking in South Lake Tahoe, presenting an alarming problem for El Dorado County officials, according to CBS 13 Sacramento. County leaders will have an emergency meeting Thursday about how to enforce masks and social distancing. People in town point to tourists as the problem, but county leaders say they are not interested in another travel ban. “I think we’re going to see a lot of change, I hope,” said Suzanne Wright, a beachgoer. Read More

California State Senate Delays Work Over COVID-19 Outbreak At Capitol, Rising Cases Statewide

SACRAMENTO — The California Senate will delay its work because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Capitol and an increasing number of new cases across the state. The Senate had been scheduled to return from its summer recess on Monday. But a memo from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras says it won’t be in session next week because of the virus. “We will continue to monitor the public health situation, and I will notify you as soon as it is determined an appropriate time to return to session,” Contrearas wrote. The state Assembly has already announced an indefinite hiatus after six people who work there tested positive for the virus. They include Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, a Democrat from Inglewood, who was exposed to the virus on the Assembly floor last month while wearing a mask. Read More