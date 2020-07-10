SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco firefighters were on the scene of a three-alarm structure fire in the 1900 block of Washington Street.

The fire is burning at a residence at 1927 Washington St., in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Smoke and large flames could be seen from nearby homes. A neighbor managed to capture the blaze from their rooftop balcony.

SF Firefighters, paramedics and EMTs on scene at a 3rd alarm fire on the 1900 block of Washington St. @LondonBreed @SeanElsbernd @SupStefani #yoursffd pic.twitter.com/X2WtuliQhV — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) July 11, 2020

Fire officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

Neighbors described chaotic scenene, knocking on doors and said they had just minutes to gather their belongings and get out.

This video was taken by one of the neighbors who says the flames went up within seconds. They called 9-1-1, knocked on neighbors doors, grabbed their things and got out as soon as possible. This is the fire near Franklin and Washington in San Francisco. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ToNE1qRYrw — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) July 11, 2020

