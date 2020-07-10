Social Justice LinksHow To Contribute - List Of Local, National Resources
Filed Under:3-alarm fire, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco firefighters were on the scene of a three-alarm structure fire in the 1900 block of Washington Street.

The fire is burning at a residence at 1927 Washington St., in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Smoke and large flames could be seen from nearby homes. A neighbor managed to capture the blaze from their rooftop balcony.

Fire officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

Neighbors described chaotic scenene, knocking on doors and said they had just minutes to gather their belongings and get out.

