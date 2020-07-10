Social Justice LinksHow To Contribute - List Of Local, National Resources
GILROY (CBS SF) – The Crews Fire burning in southern Santa Clara County has reached 90 percent containment as of Friday morning.

Cal Fire said in a statement that the fire has scorched 5,513 acres, which is up from the 5,400 acres reported Thursday due to more accurate mapping. Full containment is expected by next Thursday.

“Minimal fire activity is expected today despite warmer temperatures,” the agency said. “Damage assessment is complete. Firefighters will work on direct line improvement and mop up in all divisions.”

The fire, which was first reported Sunday near Crews Road north of Gilroy has destroyed one structure. No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

