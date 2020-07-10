GILROY (CBS SF) – The Crews Fire burning in southern Santa Clara County has reached 90 percent containment as of Friday morning.
Cal Fire said in a statement that the fire has scorched 5,513 acres, which is up from the 5,400 acres reported Thursday due to more accurate mapping. Full containment is expected by next Thursday.
#CrewsFire [update] 7/10/20 at 7:00 a.m. Fire is 5,513 acres and is 90% contained. Register for news updates at https://t.co/lP2lhfqY4F pic.twitter.com/pVMVx7b7iD
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 10, 2020
“Minimal fire activity is expected today despite warmer temperatures,” the agency said. “Damage assessment is complete. Firefighters will work on direct line improvement and mop up in all divisions.”
The fire, which was first reported Sunday near Crews Road north of Gilroy has destroyed one structure. No injuries have been reported.
Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
