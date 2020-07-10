MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – Golden Gate Transit is among several Bay Area transit agencies making service changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes taking effect on Sunday are temporary and could be reversed once shelter orders lift and riders return, Golden Gate Transit said in an announcement on Thursday.
The transit agency said ferry service to San Francisco will continue to be limited and on weekdays only, and bus service on commute routes to and from San Francisco will be cut in half, but service will rise on “basic routes” where ridership has increased in recent weeks to compensate for cuts on other routes.
Ridership fell about 90 percent when the shelter orders first hit in March, Golden Gate Transit said, and it remains off by 75 percent. The full table of changes can be found at https://www.goldengate.org/additional-regional-bus-changes-go-in-effect-july-12-2020/.
Customers may also call 415-455-2000 for customer service on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
