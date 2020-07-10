SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A San Jose man has been arrested in the June murder of a man in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
On June 14, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun on the 1700 block of Laurel Road and Highway 17.
Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 27-year-old Kevin Medina-Lopez. Two other victims were located who the gunman had attempted to shoot, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s detectives identfied the suspect as 30-year-old Albaro Amaral of and issued a warrant for his arrest. On Thursday, Amaral was taken into custody near his San Jose home without incident.
He is being held in the Santa Cruz County main jail on $1,000,000 bond for charges including murder and attempted murder.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Daniel Robbins at 831-454-7635 or email him at Daniel.robbins@santacruzcounty.us.
