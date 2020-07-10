SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The California Department of Public Health notified Sonoma County on Friday it has been placed on the state’s coronvirus monitoring list because of increasing infections in the county.

Sonoma joining 29 other counties in the state on the watch list due to sharp increases in new coronavirus infections, including Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara and Solano counties.

Sonoma County’s rate of infections per 100,000 residents has increased five-fold from 20 in early June to more than 100 over the past several days, according to Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s Public Health Officer.

If the data does not improve over the next 72 hours, Sonoma County would be subject to additional restrictions as part of statewide actions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions would start as soon as Monday, July 13, and would be in place until the state takes further action, which would be no earlier than July 22.

The following business types would not be allowed to operate indoors:

Restaurants

Wineries/tasting rooms

Bars, clubs, breweries, brewpubs and distilleries

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Card rooms

If the State restricts activities, this information is important for impacted businesses:

Outdoor dining and take-out would still be permitted.

Wineries and tasting rooms would likely be able to operate outdoors, and the serving of food would not be a requirement.

Bars, clubs, breweries, brewpubs, and distilleries would be required to halt all indoor service. Alcohol may be served outdoors only in the same transaction of a meal.

“Each one of us is responsible for slowing the spread of coronavirus and protecting our most vulnerable residents,” said Dr. Mase in a prepared statement. “We can all do our part by continuing to wear face coverings, keeping our distance from others, and staying home when sick and not attending social gatherings.”

Sonoma County health officials remind all residents there is still a local and statewide health order in effect, and social gatherings are known places where COVID-19 is spread. For more information on how to keep yourself and your family healthy, visit https://socoemergency.org/novel-coronavirus.

A description of the County’s metrics being monitored by the California Department of Public Health can be found on the Internet at: http://www.oesnews.com/state-officials-announce-latest-covid-19-facts-105/.