SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A wildfire ignited in the grasslands in the hills above San Jose Saturday, sending a large smoke plume skyward that was visible for miles and bringing crews from Santa Clara County and Cal Fire to battle the blaze.
Fire officials said the Alum Fire had quickly grown to more than 45 acres by noon and was burning at the top of a hillside near Mount Hamilton Rd. and Crothers Rd. — east of the San Jose Country Club and south of Alum Rock Park.
“CAL FIRE and San Jose Fire at scene reporting 45 acres with a potential of 100,” Cal Fire officials tweeted.
Here's a timelapse #cafire #cawx @SJFD pic.twitter.com/9Q4pPGzBoU
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 11, 2020
The National Weather Service tweeted that blaze was burning so intensely it had generated enough heat to trigger an alert from a GOES satellite orbiting over the West Coast.
Firefighters are responding to a Tier 2 vegetation fire near Mount Hamilton Rd and Crothers Rd. Estimated 7+ acres. @calfireSCU providing assistance. pic.twitter.com/HqlbHd8STa
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 11, 2020
No stuctures were currently being threatened by the fire. Cal Fire air support joined the dozens of firefighters battling the blaze by noon.
Fire season. #Calfire moved quickly. #SanJose pic.twitter.com/v0SzshLIdx
— Duncan Keefe (@duncank) July 11, 2020
