VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A woman was struck by a fleeing car and shots were fired at police officers as they broke of a large sideshow in Vallejo — one of several staged within the city early Saturday, authorities said.

Vallejo police said officers responded to a large sideshow located in South Vallejo at the intersection of Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard at 12:34 a.m.

When they arrived, the officers encountered a crowd of approximately 300 participants and a number of vehicles engaged in sideshow activity.

Several shots were fired by spectators while officers were on scene. A member of the crowd also threw explosive fireworks at one of the officers. No officers were injured.

A sideshow spectator was also run over by a fleeing vehicle. The female victim suffered non life-threatening injuries to both of her legs and was transported to a nearby hospital. The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

About two hours later, officers received reports of sideshow activity in the area of Lake Herman Road. A male victim was sitting in his vehicle, when a suspect drove alongside him, asked him a question and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

The victim did not report any physical injuries and the investigation in this case is ongoing.

The crowd and vehicles involved in the sideshows also moved to several locations throughout the city.

Officers impounded eight vehicles and made one arrest. Patrol officers also issued three citations for various vehicle code violations.

“We appreciate the coordinated efforts of our officers, dispatchers and allied agencies who responded to the sideshow activity,” Chief Shawny Williams said. “Sideshows are inherently dangerous and disruptive to our residents, visitors and businesses. We want sideshow participants and spectators to refrain from this activity in Vallejo.”

Anyone with information on the vehicle shooting is encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department – Crime Tip Line at 1-800 488-9383. For additional information, please contact Vallejo Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Brittany K. Jackson by phone at (707) 651-7147 or by email at VallejoPolicePIO@cityofvallejo.net.