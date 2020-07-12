CONCORD (CBS SF) — A rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in Contra Costa Country has triggered public health officials to reconsider pausing reopening activities and tightening its mask requirements.

Official say that more than 8% of COVID-19 tests are now returning positive. In mid June, the positivity rate was 4%.

“I think the public health officials in Contra Costa County are being sort of careful in not wanting Contra Costa County to go the wrong way. Of course you know Contra Costa was on the watchlist for awhile, then it got off, and now they’re kind of looking at things more seriously once again,” said UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Concord resident Rachelle Kamm said its not uncommon to see poor behavior.

“There are a lot of people gathering and I can see them not social distancing. I’ve had to ask people to give me my six feet, because I feel like they’re too close at certain places,” said Kamm. “So it makes me uncomfortable, especially with people drinking, that they lose that sense of responsibility.”

The 7-day average number of new cases in the county jumped from 38 to 146 in one month’s time, according to county data. Hospitalized patients increased from 17 to 54 during the same period – June 8 to July 8th.

“What happens when enough people have it in the community is that sort of gradual increase becomes really steep and then the hospital can get overwhelmed, because the more people that have it in the community,” said Dr. Chin-Hong. “It’s kind of like coronavirus bombs going off.”

Starting Sunday night, indoor worship services are prohibited. Masks must be worn at all times at outdoor dining spots, except when eating or drinking. And people in extended family “social bubbles” must always wear face coverings.

“If that’s what we need to do put a mask on, it’s not that complicated, it’s not that difficult.” said Antioch resident Shawn Williams. “I went hiking today with a mask on, I didn’t fall out, I can breathe with a mask on.”

Dr. Chin-Hong says if people wear their masks, wash their hands, and watch their distance, there is still time to turn the trend in opposite direction.