SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Citing rising COVID-19 cases, state health officials Sunday ordered Sonoma County to once again prohibit indoor dining, shut down indoor winery tasting rooms and movie theaters and allow bars to remain open only if they also serve food at outside tables.
The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and will remain in place until the state takes further action, which will be no earlier than Aug. 2.
“The state health order prohibits indoor activities that bring residents into prolonged contact with people who are not members of their own household,” Sonoma County officials said in a press release. “These gatherings have been identified as helping spread the coronavirus.”
The following business types will not be allowed to indoor activities:
- Wineries/tasting rooms
- Bars, Clubs, breweries, brewpubs and distilleries
- Movie theaters
- Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys and arcades)
- Zoos and museums
- Card rooms
- Outdoor dining and take-out service
- Wineries and tasting rooms may operate outdoors without being required to
serve food.
- Bars, clubs, breweries, brewpubs and distilleries may serve alcohol outdoors, but only in the same transaction as a meal.
-
The state will allow:
The state order came after the number of coronavirus data did not improve during a 72-hour monitoring period, which ended Sunday.
Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said that the rate of infections per 100,000 residents has increased six-fold, from 20 cases in early June to more than 120 on July 12.
“This new order by the state does not come as a surprise given the rapid escalation ofour infection rate and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Mase. “This will be one more tool to help us slow the spread in our community.”
