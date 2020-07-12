SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Citing rising COVID-19 cases, state health officials Sunday ordered Sonoma County to once again prohibit indoor dining, shut down indoor winery tasting rooms and movie theaters and allow bars to remain open only if they also serve food at outside tables.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and will remain in place until the state takes further action, which will be no earlier than Aug. 2.

“The state health order prohibits indoor activities that bring residents into prolonged contact with people who are not members of their own household,” Sonoma County officials said in a press release. “These gatherings have been identified as helping spread the coronavirus.”

The following business types will not be allowed to indoor activities: