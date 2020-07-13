SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A two-alarm vegetation fire was burning in a Santa Rosa neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The fire was burning in a vacant lot along the 2000 block of Stony Point Road and in the area of Muledeer Lane in the southwestern part of Santa Rosa.
*Vegetation Fire – Stony Point Road* Santa Rosa firefighters are at scene of a 2nd alarm vegetation fire in the 2000 block of Stony Point Road and in the area of Muledeer Lane. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/f9xEZw4vAC
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) July 13, 2020
The Santa Rosa Fire Department reported just before 2 p.m. that the spread of the fire had been stopped and firefighters were continuing to extinguish hot spots and fully contain the fire.
There was no word on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.
