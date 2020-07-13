CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Grass fire, Santa Rosa, Stony Point Road, Vegetation Fire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A two-alarm vegetation fire was burning in a Santa Rosa neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The fire was burning in a vacant lot along the 2000 block of Stony Point Road and in the area of Muledeer Lane in the southwestern part of Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department reported just before 2 p.m. that the spread of the fire had been stopped and firefighters were continuing to extinguish hot spots and fully contain the fire.

There was no word on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

