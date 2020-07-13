CUPERTINO (CBS/CNN) — Apple employees working remotely can now get tested for the coronavirus without leaving the house.

The Cupertino company said Monday that COVID-19 test kits will be shipped to its workers’ homes — including those employees who staff the company’s retail stores, many of which have been closed due to the ongoing pandemic,

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

Apple has been cautious about reopening its offices and retail outlets as coronavirus cases continue to spike in several states.

The company reopened more than 100 U.S. stores in early March but re-closed most of those last month. It is also offering only curbside pickup at several stores and requiring temperature checks for employees and customers at stores that are allowing people inside.

The company also reportedly began offering COVID-19 nasal swab tests to employees returning to its headquarters in Cupertino in May.

Apple is not the only tech company testing its employees.

Amazon, which has been criticized for not doing enough to protect its warehouse workers during the pandemic, said in April that it was developing a COVID-19 testing lab and would start testing “small numbers of employees.”

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed