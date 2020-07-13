SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Louis’ Restaurant, a beloved San Francisco diner perched above the Sutro Baths at Lands End that has served pretty good food with stunning views of the wide Pacific for more than eight decades, announced it is closing permanently — another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
The owners posted the sad news to Louis’ Facebook page Monday:
Facebook Friends
After much deliberation and a lot of tears we have decided after 83 continuous years of business on Point Lobos Avenue to close our business permanently.
This decision was very difficult to make but with everything we have seen and heard regarding reopening for indoor dining we felt it was an unsafe environment for us and our employees. To wait out this pandemic was financially unreasonable.
We are especially sad to not have been able to say goodbye to our many wonderful and loyal customers. You made the difficult job of running a small business enjoyable.
To all of our staff past and present – we saw many of you start as high school teenagers and blossom into hard working adults. We are continually amazed at the hard work of the young people that passed through our doors and helped us run our family business.
We would like to thank the National Park Service for having us as a Park partner the past 45 years. It was a privilege to operate in arguably the most beautiful setting in the world!!!
We would love to hear from you Facebook Friends, your thoughts and memories and once again – THANK YOU!
