PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined Stanford University’s dean of medicine Monday for a talk on the challenges and medical progress made in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual fireside chat on Monday, Fauci said coronavirus cases are now surging in the U.S. because unlike Asia and Europe, the U.S never completely shut down, and that parts of the country were not cautious about gradually reopening and following critical checkpoints.

He said this virus is a combination of a new microbe that has a spectacular degree of capability of transmitting and one that has a considerable degree of causing a spectrum of illnesses and death. He is constantly amazed by its protean nature.

“Here it is, it’s happened, you know? Your worst nightmare, the perfect storm,” said Fauci.

He is rumored to work 18-hour days. Sometimes, he admitted, he is running on adrenaline.

Currently, the country is seeing its highest levels of COVID-19 yet, with 3.3 million confirmed cases overall and 60,469 new cases reported Sunday, but Fauci said it’s not too late to reverse the impacts.

“We can get a handle on that,” Fauci said in a discussion with Stanford’s Dr. Lloyd Minor. “We don’t necessarily need to shut down again, but if we pull back and proceed in a very prudent way and respect the guidelines … those things, as simple as they are, can turn it around.”

“So, when you try to reopen if you’re not handling the surges well, what you’re seeing is what we’re seeing right now,” said Dr. Fauci, punctuating his point with a rapidly rising hand.

It’s clear to many experts how some places bungled it.

“All you needed to do was look at the films on TV of people. Some states who went from shutdown to complete throwing caution to the wind: bars that were crowded, people without masks,” remarked Fauci, shaking his head.

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado of Stanford listened to the chat and agreed with Dr. Fauci. She is a professor of Pediatrics and Human Research and Policy at Stanford as well as an infectious disease expert.

“You know this is all about behavior right now. It’s all about behavior,” commented Dr. Maldonado.

She said a big part of the battle is that some folks are fed up with being cooped up and restricted. It’s understandable, she added.

“I think people are tired of being shut in. We have to let people get out, but we need to give them some guard rails,” remarked Dr. Maldonado.

It’s clear by looking at several metrics, that those who are now getting infected are younger. Dr. Fauci believes they will be key in reopening the country and keeping it open. There is a critical need to reach them and convince young people, showing them the scientific evidence that they play a role in transmitting the infection.

“Because although you may not get sick, you’re almost certainly going to infect someone else who will almost certainly infect somebody else. And then you get a vulnerable person who will be sick go the hospital who might die,” remarked Dr. Fauci.

As for those guardrails, Dr. Maldonado said you can go out. But please wear a mask or face covering that covers your nose, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. If you are at a higher risk because you are older or have an underlying condition, ask someone else to shop for you, and take special precautions.

Influenza season is not that far away. When a flu shot is available, please get vaccinated.

As to what we don’t yet know about this virus, Dr. Fauci detailed at least 4 major areas:

If you are infected and recover or get vaccinated, you will have a durable or long-lasting immunity;

what about the chronic longterm effects of the virus on people who recover;

the full extent of the virus’ clinical manifestations, including the strange syndrome in children that appears to be Kawasaki Disease;